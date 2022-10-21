 Skip to main content
Wonderful Weather Alert: Temps skyrocket into the weekend

  Updated
The forecast is looking up as we head into the weekend. Temps will skyrocket into the 70s. That's a good 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Friday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid-60s. Winds will teeter-totter from southwest to northwest and back again at 5 to 15 mph. 

A warm front will move through in the early hours Friday followed by a terribly weak cold front that will bring a few passing clouds, but otherwise it will be a gorgeous day. 

Overnight lows will drop to near 40 degrees. It will be mostly clear. The next warm front will get going into Saturday.

Winds will turn to the southeast and start in at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s Saturday afternoon as the front approaches. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds. 

Overnight Saturday, lows drop into the mid 50s. It will be relatively warm early Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds and gusty winds will continue Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. 

A stronger cold front will roll in overnight Sunday bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the valley. There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms overnight. Large hail is the main threat.

Temps will quickly drop off through next week with scattered rain chances through midweek. 

