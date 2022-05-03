Wondering when to plant? The temp outlook looks promising after tonight

The forecast finally jumps into spring with less rain in the forecast and more sun. We could even start seeing more 70s in the forecast by Mother's Day weekend.
Tuesday starts cloudy with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. We'll see gradual clearing most of the day as high temperatures will climb into the upper 50s.
Overnight, lows will fall into the low 30s. We'll likely get into the frost/freeze range so long as winds stay light, and clouds stay clear. On average, Eau Claire has its last freeze on May 9th. The latest it has ever occurred was June 12th.
So, when is it a good time to plant flowers or start the garden? The weather forecast looks very promising into the weekend. The temperature outlook suggests warmer weather through next week too. Your risk for damage to your crops looks less likely after Mother's Day weekend.
May the 4th be with you, Wednesday, will be absolutely perfect with high temps in the mid 60s and a partly cloudy sky.
Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s again. Scattered rain chances come back overnight into Friday. Then Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
Mother's Day weekend looks awesome with highs near 70 and sun. There's a slight chance for a few storms Sunday evening.