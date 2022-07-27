You betcha! Low humidity expected to last into the weekend

A few scattered showers popped up this afternoon, but didn't add much more than a couple hundredths of an inch of rain for the few spots that even got rain.
Temps warmed to the low to mid 80s, too, as humidity dropped. Dew points were in the were in the low to mid 60s this morning before dropping to the mid 50s by mid afternoon.
Expect dew points to remain comfortable in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week; that's in the "you betcha!" category on our Midwest Muggy Meter.
Humidity will rise a touch with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday and then into the low 60s for Sunday, but that still won't be that humid.
Much like today, tomorrow will also has a slight chance for some stray showers, but they won't add up to much rainfall and won't affect all places. Temps will be a bit cooler tomorrow with morning lows in the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Lows will remain in the 50s through Saturday morning as humidity remains low, but highs will slowly climb each day thanks to abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be warm and a bit humid before humidity arrives back in mid-summer form for much of next week.
With highs in the mid 80s to low 90s, it'll feel like the low to mid 90s most days next week. Despite the increased humidity next week, rain chances still look scattered.