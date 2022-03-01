You're going to be hearing the words "wintry mix" a lot the next several days

March 1st marks the start of many changes. It's the first day of Meteorological spring. It's also one of our best warming months of the year. Plus, daylight saving time is only 2 weeks away!
Tuesday will start with a few flakes early but otherwise we'll open to a a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will climb towards the mid to upper 30s, a few degrees above average.
On average, we'll see our high temperatures climb 15 degrees across the month. Lows will rise roughly 12 degrees. We see our average first 50-degree high by March 5th and our average first 60-degree high by March 24th.
None of those temps are in the forecast anytime soon, but we will try to hit 40 once more towards the weekend.
Overnight, our first chance of many for a wintry mix will move into the valley. Light snow, which may turn to some light freezing rain, will be possible into midday Wednesday.
This may lead to some slippery conditions for your morning commute Wednesday. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to maybe an inch. Some areas may see up to 2 inches, IF temperatures stay cold enough to keep it all snow.
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week before we go back into the 30s and maybe even low 40s for the weekend. Temperatures will play a huge role in whether or not we get rain, freezing rain/mix, or all snow with our weekend system.
We'll continue to monitor the potential of a significant winter storm for the weekend. As of now, there are still many variables to check. Friday night through Sunday, there will most likely be a storm to talk about. Stay tuned for more.